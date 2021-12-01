Starting Thursday, Laurelites and visitors alike can enjoy a plethora of holiday-themed events throughout the weekend.
The festivities begin this evening with Mistletoe at Mason — the 24th-consecutive lighting of Mason Park off of 7th Avenue — including food vendors and fun. Also today, Jones College will host Christmas with the Arts performances.
On Friday evening, the annual Sertoma Christmas Parade will take the streets of downtown Laurel, and Landrum’s Homestead and Village will begin its Christmas Lights at Landrum’s. Fuel up Saturday morning at the Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser and head to Ellisville that evening for the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting.
Mistletoe at Mason Park
The Committee to Light Mason Park has worked for 24 years to continue a tradition that’s dear to residents of Laurel and Jones County and families from all around who make the annual trek to see the display. The tradition will open with a celebration, including Leadership of Jones County team Goal Diggers, food vendors and more from 5:30-8 p.m.
During the lighting, there will be face painting, hot chocolate and the Papa Dough’s Pizza truck.
Christmas with the Arts
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., Jones College will host a tree lighting at the plaza with a Christmas with the Arts performances to follow from 6-7:30 p.m. in the auditorium. The performances will feature groups from across the School of Art, Music, and Performance.
Laurel Christmas tree lighting
The Christmas season in Laurel begins with the official lighting of the city Christmas tree at Pinehurst Park at 6 p.m. Friday before the annual Sertoma Christmas parade. Mayor Johnny Magee will give a special message and light the tree, and First United Methodist Church will provide music. This event is free and open to the public.
Annual Sertoma Christmas parade
The Annual Sertoma Christmas takes place this Friday with the lineup for entries beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the parade at 7 p.m.
Steve Thrash, secretary of the Laurel Sertoma Club, said the club changed the parade route this year due to construction downtown at the roundabout and on Leontyne Price Boulevard
“The lineup for the parade will be the same as always down Mason Street around the mall,” Thrash said.
The parade will begin at Sawmill Square Mall, then to Mason Street. At Magnolia, the parade will turn left to the post office and turn left at the post office on to 5th Street. At 5th Street, the parade will flow straight down to First Baptist Church then make a left on 7th Avenue, then turn right on Sawmill Road at Wells Pharmacy to head back toward Sawmill Square Mall.
More than 115 entries will be a part of this year’s parade, Thrash said.
“We’ve got Honey Island Clydesdales and Coca-Cola truck that you see on television will be in the parade, too,” Thrash said. “And a reminder that no one will be allowed to throw things from the floats, just Santa Claus at the end of the parade for safety reasons.”
Lights at Landrum’s
Friday and Saturday, Landrum’s Homestead and Village, 1356 Highway 15 South, will host its two-day weekend event Christmas Lights, as well as Dec. 10-11 and 17-18. Landrum’s will be open all day the lights will turn on at 4:30 p.m. and will close at 9:30 p.m. during event times. Guests can enjoy wagon rides, hot chocolate, funnel cakes, beignets, photos with Santa and more while enjoying the light display.
Tickets are $10 per person and children under 3 get free admission.
Ellisville Christmas Tree lighting
The City of Ellisville’s annual tree lighting at Community Bank Park will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday. There will be a live nativity, and downtown shops will be open to explore during the event. The event is free and open to the public.
Kiwanis Pancake Fundraiser
Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with coffee, white and chocolate milk and Coca-Cola products at the Kiwanis Pancake fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCO (428 West Oak St.) and First Baptist Church (607 West 5th St.).
Tickets are $10, and children younger than 5 eat free.
The annual event is a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Laurel with proceeds going to fund scholarships for high school seniors at Laurel Christian School, Laurel High, Northeast Jones, South Jones and West Jones. The proceeds also go to provide every third-grade student in Jones County enrolled in public, private or homeschool settings to get free multiplication and division flashcards to assist in their math proficiency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.