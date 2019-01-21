Dykes, Herrington want change, fiscal responsibility
School board member Ronnie Herrington and ex-Sheriff Larry Dykes are political opponents. But they have the same goal — to bring change to Jones County politics.
“That’s one of my best friends in the world right there,” Herrington said, gesturing toward Dykes. “One way or the other, if people vote for one of us, they’re going to get a good supervisor who will watch your money. Both of us will make sure of that.”
Herrington was speaking at the second Citizens Against Corruption meeting, which was at the Sandersville Community Center on Thursday night. More than 50 people attended.
Herrington and Dykes have both qualified to run for Beat 2 Supervisor. Longtime incumbent Danny Roy Spradley has yet to file paperwork, but candidates have until March 1. Plenty of other people have filed, though, including Chad Boykin, Mike Bush and Michael Phillips.
“We all need a change,” Dykes said, “because of the good ol’ boy system.”
Dykes first got into local politics in 1980 as a constable, but it was after he became sheriff that he witnessed firsthand what went on with some officials. As sheriff, he was in supervisors’ meetings when they went into executive session to meet outside of public view. By law, public officials can only close meetings to the public to discuss personnel, legal issues and economic development projects.
“I have seen what went on behind closed doors,” Dykes said. “Probably 90 percent of it was illegal. You wouldn’t believe what I heard … and there was nothing I could do about it.”
When asked why he didn’t report them, Dykes said he did call the Ethics Commission, but nothing was done.
Herrington decided to run on a simple platform — “accountability and live within your means,” he said. “Set a budget and stay in it.”
Education budgets across the state aren’t being fully funded by the Legislature, “and now we have to fill the shortfalls,” he said. “People can’t pay their taxes. They’re outrageous. Shortfalls come back on each and every one of y’all.”
Herrington said he wouldn’t show favoritism to anyone in his district.
“If you’re going to fix one (driveway), fix them all, within the law,” he said.
Herrington is running as an Independent, while Dykes and the rest of the Beat 2 qualifiers are running as Republicans.
Phil Dickerson, who made it to a runoff with incumbent Barry Saul from a field of seven four years ago, is challenging him for that seat again, along with school board member Randy Norwood. All are running as Republicans.
“There are 10,000 people in Beat 3,” Dickerson said, “and 3,500 voted last time. You’ve got to go to the polls to make a change. One vote can count.”
If elected, Dickerson said he would be accessible and “will help people, to the letter of the law.”
“It’s a 365-days-a-year job,” said Dickerson, a self-described ex-small business owner. “You can’t run two businesses and give 100 percent to the job you’re elected for.”
Dickerson questioned the raising of taxes and noted that taxes in adjacent Wayne County are “half of what ours are” for basically the same services.
“A lot of people have gotten complacent in their jobs,” he said. “Stop raising taxes.”
Dickerson said he would not raise money to run for office, just as he didn’t last time.
“I don’t want to be obligated to nobody,” he said.
District 3 Justice Court Judge candidate Stacy Walls also spoke to the group. She began working in public service as a corrections officer during the Dykes administration and is now a court clerk in justice court.
“I started at the bottom and worked my way up,” said Walls, who was promoted to sergeant, lieutenant and captain, overseeing the Jones County Adult Detention Center, before moving next door to the courthouse.
“And you’ve done a hell of a good job,” Dykes said.
Longtime incumbent David Lyons has also qualified to run for the position. He and Walls are running as Republicans.
CAC co-founder Mike Sims also qualified to run for District 3 Constable.
“I’m not going to sling mud,” said Sims, who worked for Dykes. “I’m not running against anybody, I’m running for the job.”
Incumbent David Livingston has also qualified for that position. Both are running as Republicans.
“We’re here to get new people in office,” CAC co-founder Belinda Harrison told the crowd.
Only people who had never held the office they were seeking were allowed to speak. Afterward, they answered questions from the crowd, a few of which were pointed.
“I’m not making no promises because I’m not a politician,” Dykes said. “I’m just tired of the lying. People can’t come see what’s going on because they have to work to make a living.”
Supervisors’ meetings are at 9:30 a.m. on the first and third Monday of each month. They meet today (Tuesday) because of Monday’s holiday.
“The truth hurts,” Dykes said, “but don’t lie.”
