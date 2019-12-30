Even Mother Nature wouldn’t help the city save some money on the demolition of the old Gibson’s building.
In between the first and second Laurel City Council meetings of December, a tornado hit the city and damaged structures on either side of the abandoned property, but it “didn’t touch” the old Gibson’s, council President Tony Thaxton said with a chuckle.
The building at 923 Sawmill Road was sold last December, but the potential buyer later backed out of the transaction. City officials decided the property would be more valuable as a blank slate for a builder, Mayor Johnny Magee said earlier this year.
Last month, the council opened 10 bids for the demolition of the building and cleanup of the property, ranging from $91,500 (J&A Excavation of Mize) to $342,842 (Codaray of Hattiesburg). But in the first meeting this month, the council voted unanimously to reject all of the bids. No explanation was given. The order states that the administration “now finds it in the best interest of the City to exercise its right to reject all bids.”
In the most recent meeting, the council agreed to re-advertise for bids for the demolition project. Those bids will be accepted at City Hall until 10 a.m. Jan. 10.
The council also agreed to advertise for bids for a project to increase pedestrian safety around South Central Regional Medical Center, reducing Jefferson Street from four lanes to three to slow traffic and realigning the entrance to the hospital with 12th Avenue, among other things. The estimated project cost is $320,000 to $540,000. SCRMC and the city have agreed to contribute up to $220,000 while the Jones County Board of Supervisors will pitch in $100,000.
The council also agreed to pay Neel-Schaffer up to $31,800 for engineering services on a project to make additions and improvements to the Daphne Park tennis courts. The cost of the project is being paid by a grant from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
The council also agreed to let Amtrak do improvements to the Laurel Train Depot to make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, including a sidewalk connection to the sidewalk on Central Avenue, replacement of the sidewalk and curbing adjacent to the station, new platform lighting and signage.
The council also unanimously approved:
• The low bid of $221,840 by Gulf Coast Underground LLC to rehabilitate ground storage tanks at two water plants in the city. It’s Phase 1 of a project that is being funded by a Community Development Block Grant;
• Trustmark’s bid of 2.16 percent interest to finance $336,029 for the purchase of a 2020 International Knuckleboom and trailer ($175,529) and a 2020 Western Star garbage truck ($160,500);
• Travel for Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer to travel to West Palm Beach, Fla., for a Sports Turf Managers Association conference, at a cost of $3,451.
• The appointment of Jason E. Johnson to the Board of Trustees of the Laurel-Jones County Library to fill the place of John Milham, whose term expires Dec. 31, 2022.
• First State Bank, BancorpSouth, Trustmark and Regions Bank as city depositories;
• The acceptance of $250 and $200 from Court Programs, Inc. and Butler Snow LLP, respectively, for the city’s annual employees’ Christmas party.
The council set a public hearing date of Jan. 21 for the owners of the following properties that have been deemed unclean and a public menace by the Inspection Department:
• 1919 North Meridian Ave., TFW Consultants and Management Service;
• 835 East 18th St., Lucille Wright Estate/Middleton Green;
• 1646 Queensburg Ave., Frank Martin Estate/Donald Barnett
The council also agreed to clean the following properties, which have been deemed unclean and a public menace by the Inspection Department, and charge the owners with the costs:
• 725 Poplar Dr., Royaleen Robonson/Brent Robinson;
• 111 West 16th St., 5th Avenue Baptist Church;
• 1830 North 1st Avenue, Protax 04 LLC
• 2009 North 5th Ave., IMD Tax Service LLC.
The council approved cleaning assessments on 24 properties, ranging from $115 to $20,226.78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.