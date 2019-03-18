Woodmen Life donates 65 flags to city
The Laurel City Council will vote today on slight increases in water-sewer rates that are scheduled to take effect May 1.
The second reading of the ordinance was set for the meeting this morning (Tuesday) at City Hall. The increases were unanimously approved in the last meeting. Last year, Mayor Johnny Magee suggested implementing 3 percent rate increases on a regular basis rather than doing large jumps in rates every few years to keep up with increasing costs.
The minimum charge for water for residents inside the city will go from $12.46 to $12.83 and from $18.73 to $19.29 for residential customers outside the city. Commercial customers inside the city will go up from a minimum of $18.73 to $19.29 and those outside the city will go from a minimum of $28.08 to $28.92.
Sewer rates for residents in the city will go from a minimum of $18.73 to $19.29 and $28.48 to $29.93 customers outside the city. The commercial rates will go up from $21.20 to $21.84 and from $31.80 to $32.75 for customers outside the city. That amount also includes weekly trash and refuse collection.
In another matter, the council accepted a donation of 65 American flags to the city from the Mississippi Chapter 173 of Woodmen Life Insurance. The flags, valued at $2,542.80, will be used in the city for downtown display during patriotic holidays. The council agreed to pay the organization $306.02 for flagpoles.
In other business, councilmen unanimously agreed to:
• Join a class-action lawsuit against Cintas, which is accused of overcharging for its products, on a proposed contingency fee agreement between Burns Charest LLP and Hortman, Harlow, Bassi, Robinson & McDaniel;
• Hire Sample, Hicks & Associates for administrative services and Neel Schaffer, Inc., for engineering services related to Community Development Block Grants;
• Hire Phelps Dunbar LLP of Jackson to assist with updates and revisions to the city’s personnel rules/regulations handbook;
• Pay registration, travel and lodging fees for elected officials and clerks to attend the Mississippi Municipal League’s annual summer conference in Biloxi June 22-27;
• Pay travel expenses for city safety coordinator Sandra Hadley to attend a workers’ compensation workshop in Pearl and to reimburse payroll technician Sheila Windham for mileage to attend a payroll law seminar in Gulfport.
The council set a public hearing for today for the owners of the following properties that the Inspection Department has deemed dilapidated and set for demolition:
• 722 East Elmo St., Michael Roberts (Steven Roberts);
• 273 Front St., Sam Corriere Estate (John Corriere);
The council set a public hearing for April 2 for the owners of the following properties that the Inspection Department has deemed dilapidated and set for demolition:
• 1538 Margaret Dr., Hollis Musgrove;
• 3621 Audubon Dr., Perkins Swistak, Inc.;
• 2007 Ellisville Blvd., Edith J. Wade;
• 2119 Center Ave., L&E Properties;
• 1922 Tulip Dr., Henriola Weems (Deborah Crosby);
• 2432 North 1st Ave., Joe Pierce.
The council also approved a refund $295 that had been charged to Joseph Burroughs’ tax bill for the cleaning of property at 823 North 13th Ave., because proper notice hadn’t been given. A lien against the property at 1015 North 2nd Ave., for a $150 cleaning fee from 2014, was also removed because the current owner had no knowledge of it.
Lot-cleaning assessments ranging from $145 to $245 were also approved.
