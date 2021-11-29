A Laurel man is accused of attempted armed robbery after holding a victim at gunpoint, taking him to a bank in order to make a withdrawal and attempting to force him to purchase items at a local business Friday.
Joshua Shelby, 32, was charged with one count of attempted armed robbery and one count of possession of stolen property. His bond was set in Laurel Municipal Court at a total of $55,000.
At about 9:14 a.m. Friday, Laurel police responded to the report of an attempted robbery at the 2000 block of Highway 15. Shelby reportedly transported the victim to a bank to make a withdrawal of cash and then to a local business to purchase items. When the victim attempted to exit the vehicle at the business, Shelby reportedly produced a handgun and attempted to rob him. The victim was able to escape without injuries.
Police later discovered the vehicle in Shelby’s possession was stolen from Hattiesburg. Officers took Shelby into custody in the Kroger parking lot Friday.
