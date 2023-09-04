Visitors to Laurelms.com, the City of Laurel’s official website, may have noticed a few changes lately. Earlier this month, the city launched a redesigned website aimed at improving the overall user experience for visitors.
Last summer, city officials conducted several surveys among city stakeholders and the general public to collect feedback on the current site. Most of the feedback collected focused on improving the ease of use and updating the visual aspects of the site. Many respondents also mentioned a desire to have a calendar of events on the front page of the site.
The city worked with William Sullivan of Creative Computer in downtown Laurel to redesign the site and incorporate the feedback. Content on the site was updated and moved to make it easier for visitors to find within one or two clicks, online forms from the website were updated, converted to fillable PDFs and placed in a central location for quick access, and a new logo and photos were commissioned to improve the visual components of the site.
City officials thanked everyone who provided feedback and support for the project as well as members of the public who provided their feedback on the original site.
The city is conducting a follow-up survey to collect opinions on the new site. Members of the public can provide feedback on the new website at https://forms.gle/TVH64GTdspQu913f9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.