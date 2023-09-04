laurel website

Visitors to Laurelms.com, the City of Laurel’s official website, may have noticed a few changes lately. Earlier this month, the city launched a redesigned website aimed at improving the overall user experience for visitors. 

Last summer, city officials conducted several surveys among city stakeholders and the general public to collect feedback on the current site. Most of the feedback collected focused on improving the ease of use and updating the visual aspects of the site. Many respondents also mentioned a desire to have a calendar of events on the front page of the site. 

