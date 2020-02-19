Chipping in $56K more for Jefferson project
The Laurel City Council approved a bond issue of up to $4.5 million that will be used for upgrades at the city’s main recreational facility.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council entered into a professional services agreement with Neel-Schaffer to develop a Sportsplex Masterplan at a cost of $12,000.
“We’re looking to design a nine-hole golf course as part of the masterplan,” Mayor Johnny Magee said.
The course would be on unused property at the Sportsplex that was previously the 18-hole Bear Pen Creek Golf Club, he said. That’s also where an “eight-plex” of softball fields will be located.
“We’re also looking at adding more parking, more soccer fields, more tennis courts,” Magee said.
Some of the other proposals for the property have included an RV park and a 5K pathway that connects the existing facility to the new one across the road. The work will be funded with the two-cent tourism tax at hotels and restaurants that was used to construct the Sportsplex. Grant money is being used for upgrades to the tennis courts and to construct a skateboard park at Daphne Park.
Some residents have criticized city officials for spending money on recreational facilities while the roads, many of which are under construction, are in such disrepair.
“It’s a totally different pot of money,” Magee said. “The tourism tax is strictly for recreational facilities, and the tennis courts and skate park are being done with money that was set aside for those projects. It can’t be used on the streets.”
The Council did agree to spend more money on a project at Jefferson Street to increase safety for pedestrians at South Central Regional Medical Center. Dunn Roadbuilders had the low bid of $630,405 to reduce the roadway from four lanes to three and to realign the entrance of the hospital with 12th Avenue.
Those changes will “provide a pedestrian-friendly environment that is safe and visually pleasing” for people going to SCRMC, according to the resolution awarding the contract to Dunn. SCRMC has recently undergone $39 million in improvements.
SCRMC is contributing $220,000 to the project and the Jones County Board of Supervisors is chipping in $100,000. The City Council originally agreed to pay $220,000, but that amount got bumped up by $56,227.50 after getting Dunn’s bid.
In another matter, the city also agreed to pay Neel-Schaffer $15,000 to design a 200,000-gallon auxiliary storage tank at Water Plant No. 2. The project is being funded in part by a Community Development Block Grant.
The council also agreed to pay expenses for the mayor to travel to Biloxi for the Mississippi Association of Planning and Development Districts Conference and the Mississippi Affordable Housing Conference, and for Yolanda Powe to attend the Mississippi Mosquito & Vector Control Association meeting in Ridgeland.
The council allowed the Laurel Police Department to apply for an Office Against Interpersonal Violence grant for an amount of up to $61,288.07.
The Inspection Department got the green light to demolish and clean up the following properties that have been deemed a threat to the public health and safety:
• 158 South Meridian Ave., L.C. McCullum;
• 827 North 13th Ave., Zone Properties LLC;
• 121 East Kingston St., Charles and Benny Reed.
Harold Russell of the Inspection Department noted that the council allowed the owners of the latter property extra time to tend to it themselves, “but nothing was ever done.”
The council approved lot-cleaning assessments of $7,147.08 and $3,117.80 at 1819 Airport Dr. (Georgia and Gregory Miller) and 1012 North 4th Ave. (Mihaela Day), respectively, for properties that were cleaned by city workers.
