Laurel businesses that were damaged by the tornado last Monday night may not be restricted by all of the city’s ordinances and guidelines as they work to get up and running again, city officials said in their most recent meeting.
“Temporary trailers for businesses till they get rebuilt or repaired … I think we would be happy to accommodate that,” Harold Russell of the Inspection Department said to Mayor Johnny Magee and the City Council.
Council President Tony Thaxton agreed.
“We will be as compassionate as we can be to accommodate them,” he said.
At least 17 businesses in the city and county were damaged and Pine Belt Credit — the only State Farm — on 15th Avenue was listed as “destroyed” on preliminary reports by the Jones County Emergency Management Agency. The roof on Piggly Wiggly on 16th Avenue was ripped off. Other businesses between 16th Avenue up to Susie B. Ruffin Avenue in the city also suffered varying degrees of damage from the F3 tornado that struck around 6 p.m. at the height of the Christmas shopping season.
There were no fatalities or serious injuries, which was “amazing,” Magee and council members agreed.
“As much damage as there was, it can all be replaced,” Magee said.
