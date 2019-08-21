A rolling afternoon shootout on city streets between two Laurel men left one of them with a minor injury and put both of them in jail.
Antonio Mitchell, 27, and Christopher Applewhite II, 26, were both charged with drive-by shooting, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said in a press release.
Officers were called to the 300 block of North Pine Street at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday to the report of a shooting, Cox said. Occupants of a silver Dodge and a black Chevrolet were exchanging gunfire in the street, witnesses reported. The vehicles then proceeded to the 100 block of South Garden Drive, where more shots were fired, according to the press release.
“Both vehicles and suspects were detained immediately following the incident,” Cox said.
Applewhite sustained what was called a “minor injury” — reportedly a gunshot to the hand. He was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment then released back to the custody of the LPD.
Both suspects made their initial appearances in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday morning and had their bonds set by Judge Kyle Robertson. Mitchell, who was also charged with aggravated assault, had his bond set at $80,000 and Applewhite’s bond was set at $30,000.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.