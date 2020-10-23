Groundbreaking ceremony set for 10 a.m. Wednesday
•
Laurel Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer has strived for years to make the new expansion project at the Susan Boone Vincent Sportsplex possible. With Phase 1 of the expansion now under way, which includes the installment of four 220-foot youth softball fields, Mayor Johnny Magee surprised Ulmer and his family at Tuesday’s Laurel City Council meeting with the announcement that the expansion will be named “The Elvin Ulmer Eightplex,” in honor of his many years of service to the community.
“It means a lot,” Ulmer said of the special honor. “I’ve been working for this community for right at 20 years. This is a project that I started a long time ago, and a lot of things have happened — roadblocks, if you will — throughout the process of trying to get this done. This is a great honor for me and my family, a great success, and we’re glad to see it finally happening.”
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Elvin Ulmer Eightplex is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. The site is located just past the Sportsplex, off of Bear Pen Creek Road.
Many people were instrumental in making the dream of the fields come true, Magee said, but it was Ulmer’s “selfless determination” that made it happen. “It’s only right that it be named for this special individual, Elvin Ulmer.”
Ulmer was brought to tears by the announcement as his wife Lisa and son Deion joined him in the council meeting room for the surprise announcement.
“Unbelievable,” he said, wiping his eyes. “It’s been a roller-coaster ride. Usually, you don’t get something named for you until you’re dead, so I don’t know how many days I have left.”
The ballparks in Laurel have played a tremendous role in not only Ulmer’s life, but the lives of his family. For his son Deion, the head baseball coach at Laurel High School, his father’s career motivated him to reach the professional ranks with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I tell people all the time the main reason I got drafted was because my dad took the job with the city, and his dedication to the ballfields drove me to want to be around the fields as much as possible,” Deion Ulmer said. “At the time he took the job, I was around 7 years old and had a deep passion for baseball. Him being around the fields everyday gave me every reason to tag along and learn the game more and more. It brought our bond as close as you can get between father and son.”
Having seen firsthand the amount of time and commitment his father has dedicated to this project, Ulmer believes the honor of having the new addition to the Sportsplex named after his dad was well-earned and well-deserved.
“It’s everything for him,” the younger Ulmer said. “We’ve watched him give his heart and soul to this community. Through the good and the bad, he’s remained consistent and dedicated to bringing top-quality recreational facilities to our city. For him to have been born and raised here, to have such a successful tenure with the city and receive such a great honor that will last for generations to come, it’s the icing on the cake.
“I always joke with him about his nickname ‘Boo Boo’ being legendary around here; but in our eyes as a family, he truly is legendary. Legends never die, and his name and efforts will be remembered forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.