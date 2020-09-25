Some city services will start in annexed area next month; move could generate $700,000 annually
•
By mid-October, the City of Laurel will have at least 729 new residents and 67 new businesses.
That’s because the state Supreme Court affirmed the ruling of a special judge in Jones County Chancery Court to allow the city’s annexation of the Pendorff Community. The high court’s ruling brings to an end an appeals process that was started by the Pendorff Community Association almost two years ago and the city’s acquisition process that started seven years ago.
“I am extremely happy that this has concluded since we began this journey in the fall of 2013,” Mayor Johnny Magee said after the ruling was handed down Thursday afternoon.
The opposing side has 10 days to appeal that decision, Magee said, but that’s unlikely since the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of the city, annexation lawyers told him. The city will have 10 days to respond if there is an appeal.
“After 20 total days, we will be the proud home of the current Pendorff residents,” Magee said.
Laurel police will be patrolling the area and responding to calls there, as will the fire department, by mid-October, he said. Garbage pickup will also begin there at the same time.
“We will be instructing all the residents/businesses to contact their insurance companies, since the rates for their insurance will decrease, since Laurel has a Class 5 fire rating where Pendorff has a Class 10,” Magee said.
Water and sewer service rates will decrease immediately but the function of both services will increase for over time for the new residents, Magee said. Pendorff customers had been paying an “outside city rate” of at least $19.29 per month and that will go down to a minimum of $12.83 per month.
“The city will immediately begin to fine-tune its first five-year plan, which will begin with replacing of water lines and adding sewer lines, so that the residents will be able to receive better water pressure as we will be bringing them sanitary sewer that is not now available,” he said.
The addition of 286 residential units will increase the city’s population by 729 and add 67 businesses. That will add an estimated $700,000 annually to the city treasury, Magee said. The cost of the attorneys’ fees over the last seven years totaled $819,244.
Ed Allegretti, who is president of the Pendorff Community Association, was disappointed with the courts’ decisions but he was proud to have “thwarted Laurel’s annexation attempt for three years,” which saved the people of Pendorff “approximately” $1.5 million, he added.
“Still, we are sorry for the citizens of Laurel,” he said, because of the fees spent on attorneys and experts during the process. “Sorry because we believe that ultimately the annexation will cost the citizens of Laurel more than their anticipated income due to the costs of providing full city services to the Pendorff community within five years, including millions of dollars in providing sewer lines and service alone.
“Sorry because already several businesses in Pendorff have closed or are planning to close, thus lowering the anticipated revenue that Laurel hopes to receive. And finally, sorry because if Laurel doesn't provide full city services within five years, even after spending millions of dollars by providing partial city services, property owners in Pendorff per state law can be de-annexed.
“For these various reasons, it is my hope that the City Council would reverse their decision to annex Pendorff and better spend their citizen's tax dollars within the current city limits.”
Special Chancellor James Bell approved the city’s plan for annexation in October 2018 after then-Judge Frank McKenzie recused himself from the case. City Attorney D.D. Bassi and attorneys Chad Mask and Jacob Stutzman argued on behalf of the city after the Pendorff Community Association, led by Allegretti, hired attorney Chris Howdeshell to contest the annexation. City of Ellisville attorney Freida Gunn Collins also contested the annexation of a small parcel of land in its municipality, but Laurel officials agreed not to annex that property.
Bell ruled that Laurel attorneys “exceeded the required preponderance of the evidence burden” to make the case for annexation. Still, Allegretti appealed the next month, arguing that the chancellor erroneously analyzed two of the 12 factors considered in determining that the annexation was reasonable and that the city could provide services for the new residents.
“Because the chancellor relied on substantial and credible evidence, the Court can discern no manifest error in the chancellor’s approval of Laurel’s annexation … accordingly, the Court affirms the chancellor’s decision.”
City services will have to be available to Pendorff residents and businesses within five years. Infrastructure upgrades are expected to cost the city $16.5 million. New city residents will not have to pay city school taxes and will be allowed to continue sending their children to county schools, according to the plan.
“We look forward to making the quality of life better for all our residents and now for our new residents from the Pendorff community,” Magee said.
