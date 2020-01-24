The Laurel FOP is also hosting its first sporting clay shoot competition on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Bar 3 Range on Mullican Road in Laurel.
There are morning and afternoon shoot times and lunch will be provided for all shooters and sponsors. Individuals and teams can enter and trophies will be awarded to winners in each. There will also be door prizes.
Proceeds will support the FOP’s annual “Shop With A Cop” program and other community activities. For more information, call Jake Driskell at 601-382-2516.
