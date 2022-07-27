A store clerk was shot multiple times at the FastStop in Hebron on Wednesday night and law enforcement officials are searching for two suspects, Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators said.
“It appeared to be a robbery, and we are working on a description of the suspects,” JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter said.
Victim Raquesh “Rocky” Arora was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServ Ambulance. He was working at the convenience store, which is in a remote area at the intersection of Summerland Road and Highway 84 West, when he was found by a customer around 9:35 p.m.
His condition was reported to be critical but stable.
Additional information will be released as soon as possible, JCSD officials said. Two suspects in the shooting are unknown and are at large. They were working to get security surveillance footage from the store.
Mark McDaniels, a Jones County resident, said he went into the store and found the man people in the area call “Mr. Rocky.”
“He said, ‘Help me Johnny,’” McDaniels said. “He didn’t deserve this. He’s a good man.”
Hebron volunteer firefighters also responded to the scene.
