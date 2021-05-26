JCSD, LPD to participate in national campaign through June 6
The Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department will participate in the statewide
Click It or Ticket campaign through June 6.
JCSD deputies will work overtime during this enforcement campaign, which is funded by a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety. The campaign is meant to address those who are not wearing seat belts and not buckling up children in car seats.
LPD will focus on driver and passenger safety by encouraging citizens to "Click It" by using their seat belts.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in the United States in 2019. In that same year, 55 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night were not wearing seat belts. JCSD deputies will have added focus on nighttime seat belt and child restraint seat enforcement as a result.
LPD Chief Tommy Cox said every officer can tell you that people not wearing their seat belt during a traffic accident are much more likely to go to the hospital.
“We hope for the day with no tickets and no ambulance rides needed,” Cox said. “The Laurel Police Department wants all of our citizens safe.”
Law enforcement will not be handing out tickets for the thrill of it, said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.
“This campaign is about saving lives and reducing injuries associated with motor vehicle crashes,” Berlin said.
Nationally in 2019, 51 percent of men and 40 percent of women killed in automobile crashes were unrestrained, Berlin said.
“For those of us in law enforcement who have worked injury and fatality crashes, especially those involving children, we see first-hand the benefits of seat belt and child restraint seat usage,” Berlin said. "Just follow the law and buckle up yourself and all occupants in your vehicle when driving," Berlin said.
