The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour will make a stop in downtown Laurel today (Thursday) from 5-8 p.m. in the 400 block of Central Avenue, between 5th Avenue and North Magnolia Street.
This will be the second straight year the truck will make a stop in The City Beautiful, but the illuminated truck has been an advertising icon for the soft-drink company for more than 20 years.
Once the sun sets, the lights get turned on for a unique Christmas experience, organizers of the event said.
Guests are welcome to take photos with the truck, meet Santa Claus and there will be plenty of free giveaways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.