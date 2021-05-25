The Laurel and Ellisville police departments will have Coffee with a Cop on Thursday, May 27.
The LPD will be at Garcia Donuts at 609 N. 16th Avenue from 7:30-9 a.m.
The event is billed as: "No agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood."
Thursday afternoon, the Ellisville Police Department will be at the Coffeehouse at Brookside (113 S. Front St.) from 2-4 p.m.
Face-painting for kids and a bounce house will be available. Proceeds from sales from the event will go toward outfitting EPD officers with body cameras.
