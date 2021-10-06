For the past 20 years, the Laurel Police Department has practiced community policing, getting out with residents and business owners to develop relationships and give back.
Community outreach is an important part of the department’s role to get officers out there so people can know who they are and officers can make important connections, Chief Tommy Cox said.
“Ninety-nine percent of police work is negative, and this just allows us to be a positive presence in the community,” Cox said.
The department hosts events such as Coffee with a Cop so that community members can sit down and talk to local law enforcement and find out about the person behind the badge. The monthly event is at different local establishments to provide opportunities for people from all areas of the community to sit down and get to know officers.
The department also hosts regular “Fill-A-Truck” drives, collecting donations for local food shelters. Officers stand outside of Walmart and collect cash and nonperishable food items for a day, trying to fill a city-owned F-350 to the brim with food.
“The food drives benefit the Salvation Army, and we do things for Good Samaritan Center as well,” Cox said. The LPD and Laurel Fire Department joined Friday to collect donations for Hurricane Ida victims.
Another initiative the department has put in place lets officers check on senior citizens around the community. They make calls, stop by and spend time with elderly residents and go by their houses once a month.
“If we come across some extra things they might need, we will help them and bring it to them,” Cox said. The goal of the outreach program is about communication between residents and law enforcement officers to allow people to see officers as members of their community, Cox said.
The department participates in local events as well, often providing security details and helping with traffic at big-ticket events such as Loblolly and the Dixie Youth World Series. They visit local businesses and elementary schools to do demonstrations and meet students. The department also partnered with Laurel Ford to host a carseat giveaway Sept. 18, informing residents how to properly install a carseat and giving them away to those in need.
On Oct. 5 the department also participated in the annual National Night Out. The event offered free school supplies and corndogs as well as music by DJ Spinning Top and games.
“We’ve incorporated community service into our officers’ protect-and-serve training,” Cox said.
