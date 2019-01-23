Jasper County deputies seized approximately 4 pounds of marijuana, 3 ounces of cocaine, a stolen gun and more than $13,000 in cash in two separate busts.
On Jan. 15, deputies arrested Channing McCurdy, 34, for sale of a controlled substance. A search was conducted at McCurdy’s home and the land around his residence. During the search, approximately 3 ounces of cocaine and approximately 1 pound of marijuana were discovered along with a stolen firearm. The best also netted at $13,100 cash.
McCurdy is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, sale of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“Good work by my guys,” Sheriff Randy Johnson said.
On Jan. 10 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 528 in Bay Springs. During the stop, approximately 3 pounds of marijuana was discovered.
Justin Lee Patterson, 30 and Shatoria Monique Porter, 29 were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence and trafficking of controlled substance.
Both were taken to the Jasper County Jail and both have bonded out.
