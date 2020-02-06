A young couple is behind bars and their toddler is safe after she was found cold, wet and hungry on a county road Wednesday morning.
Megan Cochran, 22, and Antonio Derell Cook, 20, were charged with child neglect after her 3-year-old daughter wandered out of the house and onto Magnolia Road near its intersection with Keahey Gore Road, Sgt. Lance Williams of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
Two men who were passing by saw the child and rescued her, said Lance Chancellor of the Powers Volunteer Fire Department and JCSD. Volunteers and EMServ tended to the child, who was not wearing any shoes.
When Williams arrived on scene, he saw the door of the residence at 305 Magnolia Dr., was “partially open,” he said. He then announced that he was there and got no response at first, he said, before finally a young black man came into the hallway.
“They were all asleep,” Williams said of Cochran, Cook and the child’s grandmother, 46-year-old Destiny Emerson. “They had no idea that the child was in the back of an ambulance.”
The child was “dirty and smelled bad,” the house smelled bad and there was very little food or furniture in the house, Williams said. He took them into custody and charged them with child neglect.
