A Collins man was struck and killed by an SUV driven by a Soso woman in Covington County early Saturday evening, according to a report from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Danyelle Crosby, 31, was “standing on the highway” when a westbound 2010 Toyota Sequoia that 46-year-old Allison Spradley was driving struck her, according to MHP spokesman Sgt. Chase Elkins. Crosby was pronounced dead at the scene.
The call came in at 5:45 p.m. for the incident, which occurred on Highway 532 in Covington County. No specific location was given, so it was unclear if Crosby was walking in a residential area.
Highway 532 starts at Highway 84 West near the Leaf River and goes through Hot Coffee to Highway 35 in Mount Olive.
