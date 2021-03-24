“If we can save one life ...”
That message has resonated since Leader-Call Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton, Publisher Jim Cegielski and members of the South Central Regional Medical Center team agreed to provide a historic public look at the importance of early detection of colon cancer.
Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third-most common form of cancer diagnosed in both men and women. The American Cancer Society has estimated that there will be about 150,000 new cases of colorectal cancer diagnosed in 2021.
According to the ACS: “The rate of people being diagnosed with colon or rectal cancer each year has dropped overall since the mid-1980s, mainly because more people are getting screened and changing their lifestyle-related risk factors. From 2013 to 2017, incidence rates dropped by about 1 percent each year. But this downward trend is mostly in older adults and masks rising incidence among younger adults since at least the mid-1990s. From 2012 through 2016, it increased every year by 2 percent in people younger than 50 and 1 percent in people 50 to 64.”
The key to getting those numbers to continue to drop is early detection. As Dr. Stephen Johnson said, if it is not detected early, it is too late.
Many people are nervous or afraid of the prep and procedure, mostly because of what they might have heard from others. That is why the Leader-Call initiated an idea with South Central to allow a complete look — from preparation to post-procedure — for not only the readers of this newspaper, but for the masses via a video that is posted on our website and on social media.
The LL-C has also created a special section on our website — www.leader-call.com — that includes stories leading up to the procedure, a can't-miss column by Thornton taking readers through his experience and the amazing video produced by members of the South Central Regional Medical Center team. All content is free for everyone.
“Getting screened is of the utmost importance, and to drive home that notion, especially with March being Colon Cancer Awareness Month, we felt it would be the perfect chance to not only show people the importance of such a procedure, but to allay any fears they may have,” Publisher Jim Cegielski said. “As you hear several times on the video, ‘If we can save one life.’ How true. If we can save one life by showing the importance of getting screened, everything we have done will be worth it.”
South Central produced the professional quality video, which includes interviews with both Mark and Dr. Johnson, as well as never-before-seen inside the procedure room coverage.
Thornton, one of the most veteran journalists in all of Mississippi, concluded that the most painful part of the entire procedure was when nurses took the tape off his chest that was holding wires of monitors for his vital signs.
“Mark has done so much for this community. His allowing a very personal medical procedure to be made public in an effort to spread the word on such an important procedure shows again how much he cares about this community,” Cegielski said. “South Central is a world-class medical center. They provide care that is rivaled by none. As you will see with this video production, that professionalism spans outside of the operating rooms.
“We are so grateful that they allowed us to team with them on such an important issue facing so many of us."
