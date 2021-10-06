Among leading climatologists, what I am about to write is heresy. To politicians and world leaders trying to usher in a global government with authoritarian rule, I guess you should just come and get me.
Nothing will break the heartstrings more than the notion that we are “killing the planet.” It is us destroying the pristine little blue ball by living our lives. This magnificent ball of wonder that has been floating around the galaxy for, conservatively speaking, 4 billion years is in danger because of us? We are mere specs of dust in the history of this world. Inconsequential in the grand scheme of it all, self-important to a terrible fault.
Will Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez’s pronouncement that we have about a decade before the planet becomes inhabitable by humans actually happen? Others have claimed we have 20 years until the end days. National magazines in the 1970s declared that we were entering the next ice age. Now, 50 years of progress later, with more efficient cars, and we are on the brink of destroying the planet? In the early 1900s, mega-corporations would dump toxic sewage straight into the rivers. Industrial plants would belch God knows what into the atmosphere.
Our grandparents drove cars that got 11 miles per gallon and leaked leaded gasoline all over the highways. Yet, it is now, this moment, we are told the planet is about to be uninhabitable.
Pardon me if the hairs of skepticism continue to rise on the back of my ears.
Human beings, by and large, treat the planet like garbage. We are gluttonous, fat, greedy beings who create mountains of trash. The plastic water bottles we throw away by the millions really are making a trash dump of the oceans. We consume too much, no question about it. First, we are not doing the Earth any favors with our behavior. But to say that over the last 30 years we are on the brink of ending it all is simply ridiculous.
For sake of easy math, the Earth has been floating around the solar system for (guesstimate) 4 billion years. That is 4 with nine zeros. The industrialization of Earth has been going on for, say, 300 years. Human activity has been affecting the Earth for 0.0000005 percent of its existence. What was here 3 billion years ago? Anyone have a clue? Can anyone tell you what the climate was like then? How about 100 million years ago?
Scientists can analyze and hypothesize and carbon date, but can one of them tell you that hurricanes in the year 47 million were more or less frequent than they are now? Absolutely not. Are hurricanes worse these days? Can we ask the folks in Galveston, Texas, in 1900? Or those who lived through Camille?
Hurricanes are bad — always have been, always will be. It is part of the territory, and if a hurricane takes direct aim at where you live, the effects will be catastrophic. We didn’t invent hurricanes and I just can’t fathom that we can magically slow them down or make them take right turns into the Atlantic. Will that power emanate from a climate summit, for which we will be told for weeks that we are destroying Earth?
For the second year in a row, we have exhausted the list of possible hurricane names. How many meaningful storms to hit anywhere near the United States can you think of in the seven weeks since Ida? None. So why is the National Hurricane Center on the last name on the list? We went from I to W with no meaningful storms to speak of? Who is grading these storms? Categorize everything as a tropical storm, the names run out, we go into the Greek alphabet ... see, I told you we were killing the planet, global warming, it is settled.
No matter what we have done and no matter what we will do, the Earth will be here a lot longer than any one of us — or any generation of us.
In 4 billion years, the Earth has had the shifting of the poles, ice ages, extreme heat, droughts, floods, tectonic plate colliding, tsunamis, earthquakes, hurricanes, been pelted with huge asteroids, frozen over again and ... we think we are a threat to the planet? And even if we were, to believe that a world government can stop climate change is the ultimate form of hubris.
So if the planet will not disintegrate in 12 years, why the push to “Save the Planet?” It’s control and money. That’s it. Have governments pony up trillions of taxpayers’ dollars for some sort of ill-fated world mission to keep the seas from rising.
Then imagine the control that comes from declaring a world emergency. Over a virus that has killed a minuscule part of the population, look what we have been subjected to. And that is one virus. Now imagine the control with a global climate emergency.
Control of movement, of what one consumes, how high the air-conditioning can be, what kind of car you can drive. Believe it.
Since everything and anything — droughts, wildfires, windy days, sunny days, rainy nights — can be blamed on climate change, it is a never-ending gold mine for those who desire to have the United Nations in charge of the world.
So, the next time you hear about this being the hottest September on record, remember that accurate or semi-accurate temperatures have been being taken for about 200 years. Was September 2021 hotter than the year 36 million, 798 thousand, 246? Who knows. No one knows. And that is the greatest mystery of
all.
As God has been stripped from a huge swath of Americans’ lives, so with it went the notion that we are not in control. Going back thousands of years, human beings looked to the heavens for answers.
Something or someone has to be in control. Our existence cannot be simply morphing from a cell to two cells and eventually what you see in the mirror, what you are capable of thinking in your brain and feel in your heart. This cannot be random. Yet there also is no answer. We are dealing with powers far beyond our comprehension, mysteries Alexa will never be able to find the answer to.
We can pledge to make the planet a better place to live and keep the water and air clean without entering into some world government money-laundering scheme with the biggest target being “filthy rich” Americans. Humans will be gone one day, make no mistake, another promising mutation run its course. The
Earth, as the late, great George Carlin said, will eventually “shake us off like a bad case of fleas.” That’s what the Earth does. That’s what the Earth has done. That’s what the Earth will continue to do.
You don’t get to be 4 billion years old without dealing with nuisances like us. Make no mistake, we are a nuisance, but far from a real threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.