Blood drive at Glade VFD Saturday
Glade Fire and Rescue is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today (Saturday) at its station on Orange Drive. To schedule an appointment, go to Donors.Vitalant.Org (blood-drive code: MAG43) or call Dan at 601-319-2408.
There is a national blood shortage, so Vitalant officials are urging all eligible donors to give blood. All donors are required to wear a protective face covering during the donation regardless of vaccination status.
House candidate Wagner speaking to GOP women
U.S. House of Representatives 4th Congressional District Clay Wagner will be the guest speaker for the the Jones County Republican Women nest week.
The meeting will be noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at The Laurel Country Club (2011 U.S. Highway 84, Laurel). Lunch is $15. Guests are welcome. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP text to Debbie (601) 498-2600 or Michelle (601) 498-9972 so the correct-sized room can be reserved.
The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month. The club is open to women members and men as associate members.
A few spots remain for boys at LLT camp
A few spots remain for boys in grades 1-10 interested in Laurel Little Theatre’s annual Kids’ Camp. All girls spots at the camp have been filled, but email LLTLaurelMS@aol.com to get on the waiting list.
The group will be performing "Matilda The Musical." LLT’s summer camp runs afternoons for one week starting May 26 and then the show is presented the first weekend of June.
Visit LaurelLittleTheatre.com for the link to the online registration.
Laurel Schools seeking children with special needs
The Laurel School District is participating in an ongoing effort to locate, identify and evaluate children 21 and younger who are physically, communicatively, mentally and/or emotionally disabled.
Early identification of children is important to the growth and welfare of each child, and such information will assist in determining present and future program needs. It is the goal of the Laurel School District to provide a free, appropriate education to all disabled children.
Information that could identify an individual child will be maintained by this district and will be provided to other agencies only in accordance with the Family Rights and Privacy Act and EHA-B. A parent is guaranteed the right to inspect any information forbidden to any unauthorized person without informed consent.
For more information, contact the Laurel School District Office of Exceptional Education at 601-649-6391.
