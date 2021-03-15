Supervisors will revisit issue at April 5 meeting
•
Supervisors made a unanimous decision to keep community centers closed and continue a mask mandate in county buildings until their next meeting, which is set for April 5.
“The governor is still limiting the amount of people in arenas to 50 percent,” Board President Johnny Burnett said at the meeting Monday morning. “We could do the same with our community centers, but how do we regulate it?”
Supervisor Phil Dickerson agreed and raised the question if there would be more cost to disinfect the facilities between functions.
Burnett said he realized that reunions and other events are going on, so residents are eager to reopen the community centers.
“We need to study this a little more,” he said.
The board also agreed to continue requiring masks in the courthouses and other county buildings. At the previous meeting, supervisors agreed to follow Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive orders to help curb the spread of COVID-19. He dropped the mask mandate but “strongly advised” that people still wear them and continue to socially distance, board attorney Danielle Ashley said.
“I recommend that we keep it to protect our employees and people coming into the buildings,” Supervisor Travares Comegys said.
Supervisor Larry Dykes recommended that both decisions be revisited at the next meeting, and the board agreed unanimously.
Pro-Tec Security will continue working at the tax assessor’s office, checking temperatures of people coming in and making sure they’re wearing masks. The company, which is providing security at courthouse entrances, is being hired on a month-to-month basis at the tax assessor’s office.
“We need it,” Tax Assessor Tina Byrd Gatlin said. “We had a huge altercation last week.”
Dickerson noted that there were 473 COVID-19 cases in the county in January, and the latest numbers showed it was down to 59.
“We’re on the right track to eradicate this virus,” he said. “I know folks are eager about the community centers, but I’d hate to see a spike in cases.”
The board also heard from Pam Holifield and Lee Donaldson of the Magnolia Center. After losing a year of events and revenue because of COVID-19, they anticipate the Mother’s Day Blues Festival returning in May, the Black Rodeo in July, Sertoma T-Ball starting in June and they’re working to “fill in the gaps” with new events to replace a few that likely aren’t returning, Holifield said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.