By Mark Thornton
Community centers in Jones County will reopen in May after being shut down since March 2020 to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
The Board of Supervisors voted to go forward with opening up the facilities for community functions and rentals starting May 1.
“We only had 13 cases in Jones County, and that was nine days ago,” Supervisor Phil Dickerson said before making the motion to reopen the community centers. Supervisor Larry Dykes seconded the motion and board President Johnny Burnett agreed.
“Let’s open back up first of the month,” Burnett said, and the board agreed.
The board also agreed to continue to provide security at the Tax Collector/Assessor’s building “as long as the money is being reimbursed” by the federal government, Supervisor Travares Comegys said, and the board agreed. A Pro Tec guard has been stationed at the door since mid-December to check the temperature of people entering the building and to help enforce the mask policy. Supervisors lifted the mask mandate in their first meeting this month, but there have been some confrontations in the office in recent weeks, Tax Collector Tina Byrd Gatlin has told the board.
“If we’re getting reimbursed, no problem,” Dickerson said.
The Jones County courthouses in Laurel and Ellisville also have a Pro Tec security guard stationed inside.
Having a guard in the tax building “has been an asset because of the kind of business they do,” Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said.
