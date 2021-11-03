Before the game of the century takes place, the battle of the century will rouse the crowd Between the Bricks Saturday afternoon.
Laurel High School invites the community to prep for the 100th Little Brown Jug game for a community pep rally with the battle of the bands, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Laurel High School R.H. Watkins Stadium. Tickets for the game will be sold early for $7 each from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6 at the LHS ticket booth and the school’s main entrance.
Edgar Williams, Laurel High School assistant band director and a Laurel High School graduate said the band has been preparing all week with extra practices for the pep rally.
“It’s really exciting, every time I come to a game, I can see myself in my students and it’s exciting to come back as a teacher here,” Williams said. “I’m looking forward to the battle of the bands — we’ve got a show set up for you guys. It’s going to be a treat.”
Williams said the students are going to bring it Saturday, and Hattiesburg High School band better come prepared.
“We always bring it,” Williams said. “They already know about ‘L-town.’”
Over the course of a century, Laurel has won 49 games, Hattiesburg 45 and five ties between the teams. During the pep rally, three bands will perform — Laurel High School Golden Tornadoes Marching Band, Hattiesburg High School Tigers Marching Band and the Meridian High School Wildcats Marching Band — to celebrate 100 years of the oldest high school football rivalry in the state between Laurel and Hattiesburg high schools. The pep rally will feature the battle of the bands and drumlines, battle of the cheerleaders — Laurel vs. Hattiesburg — and recognition of past and future Lil’ Brown Jug players.
Williams said he’s excited to be a part of the 100th anniversary and it’s an incredible experience.
“All three bands, I know we are going to bring some fun and good music that all of the crowd is going to love, and it’s going to be a good, fun competition,” Williams said. “I’m looking forward to the family-community part because it’s always a fun game, it’s always a good atmosphere, it’s a good feeling.”
Additionally, senior night will begin at 6:30 p.m. and just before the 7 p.m. kickoff, Laurel High School Choir and JROTC will give a special presentation.
