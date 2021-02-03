A city standoff that started with a shooting ended with a suspect being taken into custody and no one getting injured.
Ben Sullivan, 52, of Laurel was charged with attempted aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm after he was arrested just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in a residence at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and 11th Street.
Sullivan was arrested after Laurel police shot canisters of gas into the windows of the house, then entered the home and found the suspect hiding in a back bedroom.
“Last night, this department showed professionalism and patience,” Lt. Earl Reed said. “It could’ve turned out worse, but our officers did a good job.”
Officers were dispatched to the home just after 10 p.m. in response to calls about shots being fired outside the residence. Sullivan reportedly stood on the porch and shot at least twice at a relative who was in the driveway during an altercation. No injuries or property damage was reported.
A gun matching the description of the one Sullivan was accused of using — a hot-pink handgun — was recovered from the residence, a source with knowledge of the incident said.
The Patrol Division set up a perimeter around the residence and hostage negotiator Michael Reaves set up communications with the suspect. There was no hostage, Chief Tommy Cox said, but Reaves was trying to get the suspect to come out on his own.
When that didn’t happen, the department’s SWAT team, under the command of Mitch Blakeney, went to work.
“They train once a month for situations just like this,” Cox said.
Nearby residents were notified of what was going on, then the SWAT team fired the gas-filled canisters into the house.
“When they deploy the gas, it sounds like a gunshot, so we wanted to make sure everyone knew what was happening,” Cox said.
When the suspect still didn’t come out, SWAT team members “made a slow entry” into the back of the house, with shields and other tactical gear, and took him into custody.
Sullivan had been residing in the house, which is reportedly a family home. He was convicted of burglary in Jones County in the early 2000s, which is why he faces the charge for having a weapon. Convicted felons aren’t allowed to have firearms.
“He’d already shot at a relative, so we knew he had the propensity for violence,” Cox said. “I’m just glad he wasn’t hurt, no one on the team was hurt and we were able to handle it in a less-lethal way.
“Contrary to what some people think, we’re not out here to hurt people.”
At least three deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene during the entire incident, Cox said.
“I can’t say enough about how much we appreciate their help,” Cox said.
The LPD assisted the JCSD earlier this week at the scene of a murder on Bush Dairy Road, just outside the city limits.
“The departments are working together as well as I can remember them ever working together,” Cox said.
