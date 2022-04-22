WASHINGTON – The Justice Department concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe conditions and practices at Parchman — the Mississippi State Penitentiary — violate the 8th and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
Specifically, the department concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe Mississippi routinely violates the constitutional rights of people incarcerat- ed at Parchman by:
- Failing to provide adequate mental health treatment to people with serious mental health needs;
- Failing to take sufficient suicide prevention measures to protect people at risk of self-harm;
- Subjecting people to prolonged isolation in solitary confinement in egregious conditions that place their physical and mental health at substantial risk of serious harm; and
- Failing to protect incarcerated people from violence at the hands of other incarcerated people.
As required by the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, the Justice Department provided the state of with written notice of the supporting facts for these findings — which were the “based upon a thorough investigation,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office — and the minimum remedial measures necessary to address them in a comprehensive 59-page findings letter.
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner for the Northern District of Mississippi and U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca for the Southern District of Mississippi made the announcement.
The department’s investigation began in February 2020. Its investigation of conditions at Southern Mississippi Correctional Institution, Central Missis- sippi Correctional Facility and Wilkinson County Correctional Facility is ongoing.
Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the department by phone at (833) 591-0288, or by email at Community.MSDoc@ usdoj.gov.
