The Jones County Rosin Heels will host two ceremonies to commemorate Confederate Memorial Day on Monday.
The group will be at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville at 4:15 p.m. then at the Jones County courthouse in Laurel at 5:15 p.m. At each ceremony, there will be a brief speech followed by three volleys of musket fire from the Rosin Heels Honor Guard to “pay tribute to all those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for Southern independence,” said Billy Langley, who serves as commander of the Jones County Rosin Heels, Camp N. 227, Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnson agreed to surrender to Gen. William T. Sherman at Durham Station, N.C., on April 26, 1865, according to a press release from the local SCV group. That disbanded more than 89,000 Confederate soldiers and “effectively marked the end of the war, during which around 290,000 Southern soldiers had lost their lives.”
The SCV was organized in Richmond, Va., in 1896 and is the oldest national hereditary organization for men who are descendants of Confederate military personnel.
“The SCV continues to serve as a patriotic, educational, non-political organization dedicated to preserving the memory and defending the honor of Confederate soldiers,” the press release continued. “The Sons of Confederate Veterans stands against racism and hate and will not tolerate racists, extremists or supremacists of any type as members.”
For more information about SCV, call 1-800-MY-SOUTH or go to www.scv.org.
Earlier this month, the Mississippi Center for Justice issued a press release condemning Gov. Tate Reeves for signing a proclamation that declared April as Confederate Heritage Month.
“The Confederacy represents the very worst of our nation and our state, and Reeves’ crass romanticization of it is nothing but pandering to the very worst of his political base,” according to the press release.
“Mississippi’s continued official recognition of Confederate Heritage Month, Confederate Memorial Day and Robert E. Lee’s birthday cements the notion that removing the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag was nothing but a purely symbolic and ultimately empty gesture.
“For too long, our state has paid homage to a movement that overtly champions racist ideals by celebrating slavery and the brutalization and dehumanization of African Americans. Our governor must be held accountable for using his position to promote hatred, bigotry and oppression.
“MCJ will continue its fight to dismantle Mississippi’s culture of injustice.”
