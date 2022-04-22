The Jones County Rosin Heels, Sons of Confederate Veterans will have two services in honor of the Confederate soldiers of not only Jones County but all across the South on Monday.
They will be at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville at 4:15 p.m. and at the Jones County courthouse in Laurel at 5:15 p.m. There will be a brief explanation of why the men of the South fought to defend their newly formed nation followed by a three-round salute from the color guard.
Both services will begin and end in prayer. The public is encouraged to attend either or both.
For more information call 601- 335 - 5606.
