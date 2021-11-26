As the deadline nears for most health-care workers to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, at least one local facility is preparing for a staff shortage, but hoping for the best.
“Department of Mental Health programs are monitoring compliance rates daily and discussing contingency plans for staff who are out of compliance on Dec. 6,” Ellisville State School spokeswoman Jennifer Boswell said. “Every effort will be made to encourage staff to comply with the mandate.”
There has been talk of employees at Ellisville State School and other health-care facilities leaving their jobs in response to the requirement that they get vaccinated by Dec. 5. When asked if it was true, that was Boswell’s response. On Nov. 5, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid published a rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of eligible staff at health-care facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs, she explained.
“Like nearly all health-care providers, Mississippi Department of
Mental Health programs, including Ellisville State School, participate in Medicare and/or Medicaid,” Boswell said by email. “The rule requires providers to develop policies and procedures by Dec. 5, to ensure that all staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have been granted a lawful religious or medical exemption by Jan. 4.”
Rumors of mass employee walkouts across the state and nation have been rampant since the requirement was announced, but Boswell didn’t confirm or deny that was happening at ESS.
“Our agency is comprised of dedicated, caring team members who work tirelessly to serve Mississippians in need of our services,” she wrote. “Vaccination rates have begun to increase in recent weeks since information about this rule became public. Ultimately, DMH hopes to not lose any employees as a result of this CMS rule.”
