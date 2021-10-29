The Board of Supervisors will give the Jones County Fire Council $3,000 per month, with a cap of $30,000, and parts of a proposed contract between the two entities were being tweaked before the Tuesday deadline.
Those were the main points in a special meeting between the board and Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks. Things got testy at times, but in the end, it seemed as if a resolution would be reached before the council’s current contract to provide fire service in the county expires.
The board’s regular meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville. That’s when board attorney and Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley was supposed to present a revised contract to the board and the council’s attorneys for review before being finalized. Most of the proposed revisions had to do with the language of the contract, not the terms or conditions.
The board’s mission was to establish safeguards to prevent future theft of public funds.
The council has been under investigation by the state auditor’s office and Jones County Sheriff’s Department after a large amount of money was taken from its accounts. Ex-fire council president Lee Garick was charged with embezzlement — some reports say he took as much as $400,000 — but he took his own life last month.
“Kyle, you came into a hailstorm,” Supervisor Larry Dykes said to Brooks, who took the reins of the council two years ago. “You’re doing a good job. Instead of bringing in lawyers, I wish we could’ve just sat down and worked this out. We want to know how we can help our volunteers. We don’t want people to suffer.”
Board President Johnny Burnett — who earlier in the meeting reminded Brooks that he was supposed to serve as a liaison for the board and work for the people of Jones County, not just “his friends” in the fire service — agreed with Dykes, but said there needs to be a system of checks and balances “moving forward.”
The proposal calls for a five-person executive committee from the fire council to approve all large purchases for the fire departments. Burnett asked Brooks if any of the five people on that committee served in that capacity while Garick was president.
“They were part of the problem that let that happen,” Burnett said. “They voted to give (Garick) the power to disband (the committee).” Brooks said, “They didn’t all vote to disband.”
Money won’t be sent to the council if the committee is abolished, Ashely said.
The council will be required to follow state purchasing laws. That’s the only guideline the board was going to require, they said. Lawyers for the council said in an earlier meeting that chiefs of the 19 departments were concerned about being “micromanaged” while they were all volunteering their time to serve.
The executive committee members will be Joey Blackwell (Calhoun), John Bounds (Sandersville), Mike Hodge (Sharon), Gordon Pitts (Ovett) and Russ Thomnpson (Southwest).
The board withheld funds to the council during the auditor’s investigation. But lawyers for the council told the board that if it replaced $161,000 in state rebate money that was stolen, the investigation would be dropped. The board agreed Thursday to transfer those funds.
