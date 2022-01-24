A contractor agreed to pay back more than $6,000 in six months after pleading guilty to conspiracy in Jones County Circuit Court on Friday.
Larry Barnes, 58, of Purvis received a three-year suspended sentence and was ordered to pay $6,178.92 in restitution to the Jones County Board of Supervisors. As part of the plea agreement negotiated between his attorney Tom Fortner of Hattiesburg and Assistant District Attorney Katie Sumrall, Barnes paid $4,000 of that on Friday and will be required to pay at least $100 per month and settle the debt within six months. Barnes will also be on supervised probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and he will have to participate in the court’s community service program.
Barnes was charged with conspiracy to defraud the state after using county personnel and equipment to remove debris from a demolished building on private property in Laurel, according to a press release from the office of state Auditor Shad White of Sandersville.
“Personal use of public property is not allowed,” White said at the time. “Everyone knows this. The days where this kind of thing will happen are over.”
Former Beat 5 road foreman Roland Graham, 60, was also arrested by special agents from the auditor’s office and charged with conspiracy because the equipment and personnel used to demolish the house on North 5th Avenue were under his supervision at the time.
“To use equipment owned by the taxpayers for your personal benefit is the same as stealing, and we take these crimes just as seriously as if someone
stole from a bank,” White said at the time. “I’m thankful for the hard work
of our investigators for putting a stop to this. Every government employee thinking about committing this kind of fraud should be on notice that we’re watching.”
Barnes was facing up to five years in prison, if he had gone to trial and been found guilty. He was convicted of felony drug possession 25 years ago. Graham was being charged as a habitual offender, meaning he has at least two felony convictions on his record. His case has yet to go to court. His employment as road foreman was covered by a bond.
In November, in a separate case, Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys was charged with embezzlement after being accused of using his county-owned pickup and cellphone in the operation of his personal business. He was ordered to pay back $5,719.24, an amount that included interest and investigative costs. Comegys is also being represented by Fortner in that case, which has yet to go to court.
Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-800-321-1275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.