No rules regarding art in city, mayor says
The artist responsible for creating a controversial nude sculpture removed his creation from Downtown Laurel Tuesday afternoon following several complaints to the city.
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said there are no rules about statues and sculptures being displayed in town and that his office received four complaints the day it was removed. Artist Jason Kimes, who was unavailable to speak before press time, displayed the statue last week on the studio5fifty property across from Sweet Somethings on Central Avenue. Eyebrows were raised at the “anatomically correct” male figure, which is actually a modern take on a Biblical figure that’s the subject of one of the most famous statues in history, its creator wrote.
“As for the title, I’ve been considering ‘After Bathsheba’ as a means of alluding to a middle age David, and giving tribute to the original while also acknowledging my reinterpretation,” Kimes noted on Facebook after the statue was completed.
“Since it was in the location it was (across from Sweet Somethings), we called the owner, and he said he’d remove it,” Magee said. “We don’t have anything on judging art, but the office did get calls from parents with concerns.”
Shae Sanderson Brady wrote online that “this statue should be moved to another area that is geared more toward adults only, due to lewd acts being simulated on the statue … just feet away from where young children are sitting at (Sweet Somethings).”
According to Studio5Fifty owner Robby Scruggs, the statue was taken back to Kimes Sculpture Studio in the Sharon community.
Kimes is a renowned sculptor, commissioned to create “ELEVEN,” a tribute in New Orleans to the men who died in BP’s Deepwater Horizon oil-drilling platform explosion in 2010. He created three statues honoring manufacturing plant workers placed at the roundabout near Central Avenue in April of last year. Some residents called the statues lewd and racist (due to their apparent nudity and dark color), but other artists defended Kimes’ work in a city meeting.
