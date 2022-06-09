Supporters of convicted child-molester Lindin Ellzey made a reference to a Biblical character who was falsely accused in his defense.
Judge Dal Williamson tossed an analogy of King David from the Bible right back at them when he ordered Ellzey to serve 15 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
“David struggled with lust ... in fact for a time in his life, he was overcome with lust and there was great suffering by several people, even death by one man because he was overcome with lust,” Williamson said. “And that’s what happened in this case. After three days of sworn testimony, a jury of fair, impartial individuals determined that Mr. Ellzey perpetrated these perverted, lustful acts upon a child — his stepdaughter at the time.”
The judge also had some words for the people who sent letters of support for Ellzey.
“I have carefully reviewed the letters from family and friends that have said it’s made-up stories from a custody dispute and that Mr. Ellzey is innocent and the charges are preposterous, and that the victim in the case is not suffering and has not suffered,” Williamson said. “Most of these individuals were not present at the trial to hear the testimony.”
Williamson said he also reviewed the testimony from the victim from both trials and observed during the trials firsthand the pain and emotion she has plainly endured.
“I’ve noted the consistency of her testimony during the trials and the disgusting details of the perverted acts forced upon her when her mother was absent from the home,” Williamson said. “There is a verse in the book of Matthew that says ‘There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, hidden that will not be made known,’ and with this jury’s verdict, a dark secret that had been concealed for a long time was made known,” Williamson said. “A child who was robbed of her innocence suffered greatly and her normal childhood development and her preteen years were stolen from her and she was forced to endure a dark wicked secret for a long time.”
Ellzey, 42, was found guilty of three counts of molestation after a three-day trial in Jones County Circuit Court. In addition to the 15 years in prison, he was ordered to serve five years each on counts two and three — for a total of 10 —post-release supervision under MDOC and pay a $3,000 fine and court costs. He was facing a maximum penalty of 45 years in prison — 15 for each count.
Ellzey, a former bail bondsman and body-builder, was tried for the same crime in 2018, but the case ended in a mistrial.
Before the sentencing, the accuser’s father read a statement in court. He said this should have been handled years ago.
“If you would have shown some dignity and admitted what you did then, but you chose to handle this the hard way, the most difficult way possible,” he said. “I’m sitting here asking you to show some remorse and regret and offer an apology to (the accuser).”
Her mother also read a statement, saying for years the accuser has had to live with what he did to her.
“You have blamed everyone but yourself,” she said. “You took (her) innocence and childhood from her for your own selfishness. You made her hurt and made her think that it was her fault. You knew what you were doing was wrong and you continued to do it.”
The accuser read her own statement as well, stating that for the first time in the past 12 years, she finally feels free.
“It’s like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” she said. “You no longer have a hold over my life or the lives of those who love me. I longed for this day for a very long time, and now that I’m 20 years old, I can finally start living my life”
She stated that he didn’t just hurt her when he attacked her time after time, he hurt those who she loved and who love her.
“Nothing will ever change what you did to me and the scars will always be there, but I can finally have peace... I have finally accepted the fact that you will not apologize to me, although I feel I’m due an apology, I don’t deem it necessary to have one because I know exactly what happened and justice has been served.”
She said he should apologize to her little sister.
“I had to tell her that her own father was going to prison for molesting me as a child,” she said. “Then I thought about your other little girl who is just a small child. Although I don’t know her, I feel as if she, too, deserves an apology.”
