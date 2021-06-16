Local business owners are using their passion to make a difference
When COVID-19 pandemic struck the nation, Cory and Cherry Pitts had a decision to make.
Cherry, a breast cancer survivor, was in remission from the disease and was advised by her doctors not to be exposed to the public until the pandemic subsided. Her husband, Cory, was a route sales representative for a local food distribution center that put him in contact with masses of people every day.
That is when the couple decided to follow their passion and put their years of combined restaurant experience to use. In late 2019, the Pittses launched Dragon the Wagon, a food trailer that made a quick reputation as some of the area’s best “comfort food,” as described by Cory Pitts.
“It started out simple,” Pitts said. “It was just kind of a backyard thing with us doing it for family and friends. Eventually, we decided to start making a living with it and started selling food. We both had a passion for cooking and making good food, so we just went for it. We never thought we would get the kind of reception we have so far but, we have been blessed to have it.”
That decision gave the couple the freedom to be their own bosses and do what they love together. It also gave them a chance to give back and serve the community. Dragon the Wagon has become a mainstay as a food vendor at charity events across Laurel and the surrounding areas.
The Pittses have “dragged
the wagon” to numerous events hosted by The Remnant, a nonprofit organization in Laurel, worked a charity softball fundraiser for a local Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy whose house had caught fire, fed a dozen missionaries at Laurel’s Glory House and most recently helped raise money for Ignite Church’s youth mission trip program. Portions of their proceeds go to the cause of these events. Cory’s brother Curt Pitts is the pastor of Ignite Church and helping raise money for the church’s program is something that is especially important to the Pittses.
“By raising money for them, they receive the opportunity to go out and help others,” Cory said. “We decided that by giving back to the community and doing these events, it was a way that we could pay our ties to the community. It gives us a chance to pay our blessings forward.”
While at The Remnant's “Supporting Saturday” monthly event, Dragon the Wagon helped support small businesses and was able to donate to the nonprofit's mission statement of providing transitional housing for women that are coming out of difficult situations.
“The premise of our events are to support either small businesses or local businesses, so when Dragon the Wagon comes to set up, they give a percentage of their sales,” manager of The Remnant, Sydney Baker said. “We’re always thankful that they support our mission and give back to the community. They’re super awesome people, and we love working with them. They’ll definitely be setting up with us in the future.”
When it is not at a charity event, Dragon the Wagon can be found in downtown Laurel 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday in the empty parking lot adjacent to The Rusty Chandelier and boasts a menu that would be commonplace at a carnival or local fair.The Pittses' “feel-good food” ranges from giant honey bun hamburgers to a number of speciality fries and everything in between. Dragon the Wagon’s hours and daily specials are regularly updated on its Facebook page and the page’s posts are usually swarmed with comments and shares from its growing, loyal customer base.
“This is the type of food that a lot of people wait all year for when the fair comes to town,” Cory said. “We wanted to serve food no one else was really having. You’re not going to have your typical dine-in experience with us. It’s going to be something you can come have fun with and the owners of the business are right there greeting you with a smile.
“We’re going to bring your food out to your car if it's raining or extremely hot. It is a true home town experience, and you’re going to get treated like you are our brothers and sisters. This is not a flashy place, but you are going to go home full and satisfied.”
To inquire about having Dragon the Wagon at an event, contact the business on Facebook or call Cory Pitts at 601-433-5406. The Pittses have become known throughout Laurel and Jones County for being all around friendly people and are open to any idea that goes towards a good cause. Dragon the Wagon will return to the Remnant July 3 for another “Supporting Saturday” event.
“As believers, it gives us a lot of joy to be able to help people with our passion,” Cory said. “Cooking good food that people enjoy is a dream come true but helping other people is the true blessing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.