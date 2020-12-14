A Jones County man who was convicted of killing a local law enforcement officer in a drunk-driving crash almost 20 years ago has again petitioned the court to restore his right to carry a gun.
Tony Breazeale, 56, appeared in Jones County Circuit Court with Hattiesburg attorney Tangi Carter after filing an application for a Certificate of Rehabilitation. He served 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to felony DUI and manslaughter in the February 2001 death of Deputy Randy Chancellor. The deputy was responding to an emergency call on Sharon Road when Breazeale — whose blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit — caused the deadly crash.
Judge Dal Williamson recused himself from hearing the motion and called for a specially appointed judge to handle the case.
“I can’t be objective in this matter,” Williamson said. “I knew Mr. Chancellor and I’ve gone to yearly memorial services in his honor.”
Williamson filed the Order of Recusal on Dec. 11 and it usually takes “a couple of weeks or so” for the state Supreme Court to appoint a special judge, said Williamson’s court administrator Deborah Wade.
Several of Chancellor’s family members and law enforcement officials from multiple agencies packed the courtroom in Ellisville at the scheduled hearing last week. District Attorney Tony Buckley said that his office will contest Breazeale’s application. Assistant DA Kristen Martin will handle the case.
Breazeale petitioned the court to restore his right to carry a gun in 2013, and that request was denied by a special judge William F. Coleman. Special Judge Robert Goza presided over the case in February 2003, when Breazeale pleaded guilty to the felonies.
Chancellor’s family members have consistently said that Breazeale has shown no remorse for causing the death of their loved one. His sister Lynn Patrick said that his life “was barely inconvenienced, and now he’s asking for more,” after he first petitioned the court for a Certificate of Rehabilitation in 2013.
In the amended petition filed in October, Chancellor’s attorney noted that her client was previously denied because he was still on unsupervised probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. She has also filed a motion for Breazeale to terminate his post-release supervision so his gun rights can be restored. Buckley said his office won’t contest that part of the motion.
Carter noted in the motion that her client completed the alcohol- and drug-rehabilitation program while he was incarcerated and “has lived an exemplary life and has been a law-abiding citizen” since his release.
He owned a business from 1989-2006, when he sold it to Smith International, and his wife died six years ago, according to the petition.
“He wants to hunt and have a gun for safety … he wants to restore his gun rights,” the petition concluded.
Convicted felons aren’t allowed to own or be in the presence of a firearm.
Last year, Breazeale appeared in Jones County Circuit Court as a witness in a case that involved two women who were seeking his affection. One of the women’s vehicle got “keyed” by the other at his home in the Bridgewater subdivision just outside of Ellisville.
When he took the stand, he was asked if he had been drinking that day.
“Of course,” he testified with a chuckle. “I was having a beer on my porch. We have happy hour back there, watch football, watch the lake … It was a beautiful spring day and we were having a good time.”
Breazeale’s testimony in that case came 18 years to the day after he caused Chancellor’s death
