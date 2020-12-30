Florida man pronounced dead in Glade; Ellisville woman critically injured in wreck with rig
•
A Florida pilot died Tuesday morning in Glade after his helicopter crashed and burst into flames.
Just before 9 a.m. emergency teams lined Highway 15 South as a plume of smoke could be seen emerging from the property of pastor Dan Atkinson, at Tuckers Crossing. Ronny Cooley, the sole witness, said he heard an explosion before rescue personnel raced in. Jason Krakowiak, 40, of Ormond Beach, Fla., was pronounced dead on the scene.
At the time of the crash, the MD500 helicopter, relatively small in size, burst into flames, said Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner. Krakowiak, the sole occupant, had been clearing tree limbs along power-line rights-of-way under the employ of Signature Utility Services, believed to be under contract with Mississippi Power. Krakowiak had declared an emergency landing before the helicopter crashed in a wooded area, a source close to the investigation said, and the location was difficult for vehicles to access.
Standing near a pond on his neighbor’s property, Cooley said he’d seen the helicopter in the area.
“It was loud,” he said. “I heard an explosion. I turned to my wife and said, ‘I think that helicopter just went down.’”
The fire that ensued was a magnesium fire, Bumgardner said, which is difficult to extinguish. A series of popping noises could be heard coming from the wreckage after the fire was put out, so the immediate area wasn’t safe for non-emergency personnel for a time.
Messages to those who knew Krakowiak weren’t immediately returned.
Bumgardner said the pilot was on his first flight of the day, as the company had been sawing limbs in the area the two previous days. The helicopters that do the trimming fly low and have a long series of blades protruding from under it that trim branches they come in contact with.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted Glade, Powers, Calhoun, M & M and Sandersville fire departments. The Jones County Coroner’s Office, EMServ, Mississippi Power, International Fire & Safety, MEMA and the Jones County Emergency Operations Center also responded.
The Federal Aviation Administration is taking over the investigation, said EOC director Paul Sheffield.
Ernest Hollingsworth of the coroner’s office said Krakowiak died of blunt-force trauma.
