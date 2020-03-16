Supervisors declare state of emergency, will follow state guidelines to stop spread of COVID-19 virus
As expected, the Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation in Monday morning’s meeting to declare a state of emergency to battle the Covid-19 coronavirus in Jones County.
That was in response to a request from Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center.
There have been no confirmed cases of the sickness in the county, but the proclamation allows emergency services, the hospital and other agencies to “cut through red tape” to access resources and services that may soon be needed, Sheffield said.
Events at the Magnolia Center and Sportsplex have been canceled to comply with state Department of Health guidelines to eliminate gatherings of 50 or more people and courts have been suspended for the time-being, board President Johnny Burnett said.
“I think we need to follow the guidelines that the rest of the state is doing,” he said, and other board members agreed.
Sheffield said his agency is following the MDH and Centers for Disease Control recommendations, along with those of South Central Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs of the MDH “is on top of this, putting the proper steps in place, and using an abundance of caution,” Sheffield said. “We may never have a case in Jones County. That would mean we did our part to not spread this sickness.”
The EOC was going to have a special workshop on Monday afternoon with local officials to discuss ways to prevent or contain the virus.
“The only way to reduce the number of cases is social distancing,” he said.
MDH will have a conference call with state school superintendents today (Tuesday) and local superintendents will decide Thursday if spring break will be extended through next week, Burnett said.
“They’ll be checking with Wayne County, Covington County and Forrest County and they’ll all follow suit and let us know,” Burnett said.
When Gov. Tate Reeves recommended this weekend that schools extend their spring break, he was referring to districts that had the holiday last week, Burnett said.
Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said steps are being taken to make sure that county employees will be paid in case county offices and services have to be shut down.
Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin and Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks pointed out that their employees are paid by fees that are collected in their offices. With courts closed indefinitely and the possibility of a courthouse closure, there will be a reduction in fees, Gavin said.
“Chances are, we will have enough to pay them,” he said, but in case there’s not, the Legislature passed a measure last year that allows the board to pay them.
Brooks said some of her employees would be willing to take off without pay if needed.
“We’re going to do right by our employees,” Burnett said.
Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said it’s possible that money the board has to use to pay employees in off time could be reimbursed by the federal government since President Trump declared a national state of emergency.
Visitation to the adult and juvenile jails has also been suspended indefinitely and other steps have been taken to help prevent the coronavirus from being introduced to the inmate populations, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
The board agreed to set a work session for 8 a.m. Thursday, March 26 to discuss several things, including the implementation of weight limits on heavy trucks that travel on county roads. They will also use that time to discuss setting regulations for subdivisions and State Aid road programming.
They will also discuss whether they want to sign a resolution proclaiming Jones County as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” to protect the rights of gun owners. They heard a presentation from Don Hartness about the matter.
“Saying you support it is saying you won’t do anything to restrict Jones Countians’ Second Amendment rights,” he said.
Burnett said the board supports residents’ rights to bear arms, but he wanted Ashley and Berlin and other board members to “look it over” before signing it.
The board heard from Lewis Goins of the Soil & Water Conservation District, whose annual report showed that the agency is “an economic booster” for the county, “not just here with our hand out.”
He showed a list of 19 projects totaling almost $7.5 million that assisted the county and cities of Laurel and Ellisville fund the repair of erosion problems. Local landowners and farmers, schools and the board were also assisted with more than $2.8 million to assist with projects by the agency, and it also did 19 waste-management plans for local poultry operations.
“I thank the board,” he said. “Your investment brings good returns. If you have damage, let our office know.”
Another kind investment is paying different kinds of dividends in the sheriff’s department, Berlin said. He requested another $3,000 for confidential informants to use to buy drugs. Less than three months after he took office, the Narcotics Division has made or started cases on 51 drug-sale charges.
“There were 42 all last year,” he told the board. “People said they wanted us to clean it up, and that’s what we’re doing.”
In other matters, the board unanimously agreed to:
• Hire low-bidders Daniel Construction ($225,535) and Wilco ($87,774) for projects on Old Watermill Road and Moselle-Seminary Road, respectively, both of which are in Beat 4;
• Renew its property insurance with MASIT, through SouthGroup, for a premium of $482,504.75 — a 4.6-percent increase over last year;
• Hire consultant Van Craft to make sure the county is in compliance with federal wage-and-hour laws;
• Refinance bonds at a much lower interest rate, as discussed in the previous meeting, and use the savings to pay for three new fire trucks that are coming next month;
• The appointment of Sandra Hadley as juror commissioner for a four-year term;
• Pay for travel for supervisors to attend a conference in Biloxi April 28-May 1, if it’s not canceled;
• Signed proclamations supporting Blinded Veterans’ Day and Marsy’s Law for Mississippi, which requires the notification of crime victims when the perpetrator of a crime against them is being released. “Offenders have more rights than victims,” said JCSD victims’ advocate Priscilla Pitts. “Any step is a step forward.”
