“There’s death all around me,” said Tammy Barnhart, a respiratory therapist. “When you’re in the darkest side of the valley, you learn who really cares.”
She retired about 4 years ago to care for her aging parents, who were diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Her father needed 24/7 care — the way Barnhart puts it, “They did their best when I was a child. When our parents start aging, we should do the same for them.” Her dad depended on her for just about everything, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, he hardly ever left the house out of caution. He carried around a bottle of hand sanitizer when he needed to go out.
“Since it started, my dad probably hadn’t left the house 10 times,” Barnhart said. “If he wasn’t going to the doctor, he just didn’t leave.”
Her father was lucky to have a family member taking care of him through the pandemic. Some seniors aren’t so lucky, as they’re forced to go to the grocery store and run other errands for themselves. Barnhart took note of that last week, when she took her mom to the store for the first time in a while.
“There were people, workers, who didn’t have masks on,” she said. “If you don’t want to take care of yourself, then at least take care of the people around you.”
Her father was hospitalized for COVID-related complications in early January. On Jan. 18, James Wadlington White Sr. of Ellisville died at Forrest General Hospital.
“He fought hard for 9 days,” Barnhart said.
White was a Baptist man, a truck driver, and he’s described as having a heart of gold. He enjoyed carrying on with family and sitting on his porch to watch the cows and his dachshund JuJu play in the yard.
“My dad was my world,” Barnhart said.
White kept saying he was fine, that he wasn’t sick, until his oxygen level hit 79 percent. The strongest symptoms hit all at once, within a few short hours, Barnhart said. After he was hospitalized, she had to communicate with him via two-way baby monitor, which she bought the day after $600 stimulus checks dropped. Walmart was packed with unmasked shoppers, she said, much to her frustration.
A couple of days before his passing, White’s kidneys were shutting down, as the body goes into septic shock. Before he was completely gone, Barnhart facetimed with her dad on the phone.
“Seeing my dad like that, oh my God, it’s a vision nobody wants to see,” she said. “He’d be laying there struggling to get air on 100 percent oxygen. … All he could get out was, ‘Take me home.’”
Respiratory illness is a terrifying way to die, Barnhart said, well-acquainted with patients dealing with illnesses like COPD. The patient is still alert as they struggle to get oxygen. Before passing away, her friend Pam went into an anxiety attack because she couldn’t breathe. Her dad knew he would die and had to face that reality in his last days.
“When we took him to the hospital, I promised him I’d bring him home,” Barnhart said. “(In our last call) I told him I loved him with everything I had. He told me, ‘I love you too, baby girl.’”
Barnhart had discussed with her doctor the possibility of giving White morphine to ease his passing. Later, the doctor would tell her that White refused morphine and said with a straight face that he felt fine, even at 60 percent oxygen.
“To me personally, that was God taking care of him at that time,” Barnhart said.
On the morning of her dad’s funeral, Barnhart received a phone call. Pam had passed away in the hospital due to COVID complications. Another friend of hers has been in the hospital for 7 weeks now due to COVID’s ongoing aftermath: diabetes, severe weight loss, depression, paralysis on the left side of her face and a rare disorder that doctors struggle to understand or treat.
It’s a fungal infection on her brain stem and behind her eyes called mucormycocis. Barnhart’s friend, who wished to be unnamed, was healthy and fit in her mid-50s. Now she can’t be with her children at home.
“What aggravates me is that there are still people who don’t think COVID is real,” Barnhart said. “She’ll be on an antibiotic that costs more than $3,000 per month for at least a year. I went into the medical field because I love people. I’ve always enjoyed taking care of others. I bet if you go into public right now, you’ll see people without masks. Where is the compassion? It’s not just your family you’ll affect. It’s the families of people you don’t know. People don’t realize how deadly this is.”
Barnhart’s friend says this: “I hope to save even one person with what I’ve been through. If you get a sinus infection during or after COVID, you make sure you see your ENT doctor if it doesn’t get better.”
Barnhart said she’ll go back to work at South Central Regional Medical Center, eventually, as she misses it. For now, though, she’s taking care of her mother. The day she was interviewed, she’d been contemplating the grieving process and said that those who claim to understand what she’s been through actually don’t.
“We all respond to grief in our own unique way,” she said. “The only thing in common we have is missing the people we lost.”
