Medical officials are asking healthy people to consider giving blood on Tuesday at The Cameron Center (710 N. 10th Ave., Laurel) from noon-6 p.m.
The fear of coronavirus is having an impact on the U.S. blood supply. With school closures and business shutdowns, 25 percent of Vitalant’s blood collections anticipated in March have disappeared, and that number continues to grow.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or go to vitalant.org.
