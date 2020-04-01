Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville was scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, but Pearl River Resort officials decided not to take that gamble.
“Although our goal was to reopen our properties on April 1, 2020, we are committed to doing what is right,” said Erica Clemons Moore, spokeswoman for Pearl River Resort. “The health, safety and well-being of our guests and employees remain our top priority. Pearl River Resort gaming properties will remain closed until further notice.”
