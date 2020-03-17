C Spire is working with Mississippi schools to offer free wireless data for approved learning sites for K-12 students as they prep for school from home during this time, it was announced Monday.
“During health emergencies, hurricanes, power outages and daily life, people depend on our wireless services,” said Brian Caraway, general manager of C Spire’s wireless division. “We have a proven history of helping our customers and communities stay connected in times of need, and we’ve spent years preparing our networks, data centers and other services for situations like this one.”
For more information about C Spire’s response to the COVID-19 public health emergency and free wireless data for students, visit www.cspire.com/newsand click on the C Spire Cares update.
