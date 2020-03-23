Grab and go meals will be available free for any child up to age 18 starting Monday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
The meals will be available at Laurel High School and Laurel Middle school car ride lanes. Do not park or exit the car and meals will be drive-thru only. The child must be present to receive a meal.
At Laurel Middle School, use the Ferrill Street car rider loop.
At Laurel High, enter at 11th Street and exit on 12th Street.
All schools in Mississippi are closed through April 17 due to the COVID-19 virus.
