During this unprecedented time, it is more important than ever to manage chronic-care conditions. Those who are covered by Traditional Medicare Coverage are entitled to receive Chronic Care Management services, allowing your medical provider to provide more services in between visits. Through this service, the South Central Chronic Care Management Team is available to answer questions 24/7 with our Nurse Advice Line.
Medicare Chronic Care Management patients are provided a variety of services through this program such as:
• Extensive care coordination means patients’ healthcare is coordinated between their primary care provider and other providers, such as medical specialists, pharmacies, laboratories and others. These providers work together to communicate care effectively and efficiently. This allows for accurate medications and dosages based on patients’ needs.
• South Central’s Chronic Care Management team creates personalized care plans and provides one-on-one phone sessions with the patient and nursing staff to assist with reviewing and understanding medications and providing individualized education for each of the patient’s chronic conditions.
• Chronic care management also provides 24/7 access to healthcare professionals whenever assistance is needed.
• The team will also work together to review medical records on a regular basis and make sure patients receive all recommended preventative services and screenings.
South Central’s Chronic Care Management team is there to help by coordinating care and helping patients receive the services they need, hospital officials said. The primary care providers within South Central Clinics believe this service is very important for each of their patients’ health and would like all eligible patients to participate.
To learn more on how to enroll, contact your South Central primary care provider Monday-Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and ask for chronic care enrollment. This program is provided for Traditional Medicare Beneficiaries only.
“At South Central Regional Medical Center, we are committed to improve the health of our community, one person at a time,” SCRMC spokeswoman Becky Collins said. “Take the first step and call one of our South Central Clinics today.”
