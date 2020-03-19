The Laurel-Jones County Library System, which includes the Laurel-Jones County Library and the Ellisville Public Library, is following the advice of Gov. Tate Reeves and closing until further notice for the protection of patrons, the general public, staff and their families. Check Facebook, www.laurel.lib.ms.us and local media for updates. No fines or fees will accrue during this time.
“We see more than 100,000 people a year and do not want to take any risk of our library possibly becoming a contamination site,” said Michelle Anderson-Jones, spokeswoman for the local library system.
March 24 meeting at City Hall canceled
In response to current CDC and state Department of Health guidelines, the City of Laurel will postpone the March 24 meeting regarding the USDA home repair grant. Information will be published when a new date is scheduled.
LLT's "Doublewide, Texas" postponed
Laurel Little Theatre's spring production of the Southern-Fried Trailer-Park comedy “Doublewide, Texas" has been postponed. Originally planned to run the next two weekends, LLT will reset performances for later this spring or summer as public gatherings are once more safe to schedule.
For information, mail to LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.