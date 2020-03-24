The Jones County Board of Supervisors is closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. The board has adopted a resolution to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Mississippi Department of Health during the coronavirus pandemic. As such, the board urges the public to limit exposure to the virus by practicing social distancing, leaving home only for necessary tasks and avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.
Community centers will be closed for any events until further notice. County offices remain open, but the public is encouraged to conduct business by phone, email, mail or by visiting jonescountyms.com.
The courts are open and operating under administrative orders from the Mississippi Supreme Court. Contact the Chancery (601- 428-0527), Circuit (601-425-2556) or Justice clerk (601-428-3137) for specific information related to court matters.
County road crews will continue to operate to maintain roads and bridges.
The board is grateful to South Central Regional Medical Center for its prompt and professional response during this challenging time. Please contact the Board of Supervisors at (601) 428-3139 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.