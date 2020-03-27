Jones County School District parents can get in line for meals and online for education resources starting Monday.
“Grab-and-go” meals will be available from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the car rider and/or bus lines at Northeast Jones, South Jones and West Jones high schools.
All children 18 and under will eat free, but they must be in the vehicle to get the meal. No ID is required and the children don’t have to be JCSD students.
No one is to get out of their vehicle. Each child will get a lunch for that day and a breakfast that’s intended for the following morning. Meals will be sold to adults for $3. Exact change is required so no money will exchange hands. Volunteers, JCSD personnel and first-responders in uniform can receive free meals.
In a special meeting on Wednesday, school board officials approved the JCSD Pandemic Response Plan. The meal-distribution plan was one of many “essential services” that was needed to support the learning needs of students while following the recommendations of health officials to combat the spread of coronavirus, JCSD Superintendent Tommy Parker wrote in a letter to parents.
“Numerous resources” have been placed on the school district’s website (www.jones.k12.ms.us/) “to provide multiple avenues for the enrichment of student learning and to provide support for parents,” Parker wrote. “Though there is no substitute for direct in-person access to a highly effective teacher, these resources will allow students to enrich the great learning they have received across the school year.”
Parents and/or students who are unable to access the website are asked to call their school between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and report that, leaving their name, phone number and email address “so it can be forwarded to the appropriate staff for follow-up,” Parker wrote.
Parents who can log on should see the email addresses for their student’s counselor and teachers so they can correspond directly for support during regular school hours.
“Instructional staff at the schools are on call and can be engaged through multiple means via email, phone, Remind101, Peach-Jar and various other electronic means,” Parker wrote.
Because of CDC guidelines, no visitors will be allowed to enter school buildings, so parents will need to contact by phone or some other means.
School officials said they will continue to follow guidelines of the state Department of Health, state Department of Education and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Parker encouraged parents to check back to the JCSD website for updates.
“We look forward to supporting our students, parents and our community through the duration of this crisis,” Parker concluded. “Thank you for allowing us to serve your children.”
For more information about the meal distribution, contact the Jones County School District Child Nutrition Department at 601-425-2588 or at lklittle@jones.k12.ms.us.
