Legislative Democrats, including the Mississippi House and Senate Democratic Caucuses along with the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus, encourage Gov. Tate Reeves, Speaker of the House Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann to spend this week working with then on a host of bipartisan emergency measures that tackle two immediate concerns.
First, the Legislature must ensure health-care providers have all the resources they need during this crisis. Second, they must ensure that every Mississippian has the financial wherewithal needed to take the necessary steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.
After these measures are passed, the Legislature should immediately pause the 2020 Legislative session. The Legislature should demonstrate leadership in limiting community spread and social distancing, officials said. In addition, the Legislature should not conduct the public's regular business in private.
We also recommend that the Legislature establish/implement:
• Health emergency fund: Make $20 million available to the governor to provide immediate grants to the MSDH, UMMC, FQCHs, hospitals and county health departments.
• Emergency Medicaid coverage: Seek all required waivers that would allow uninsured Mississippians to have COVID-19 testing and treatment covered under Medicaid.
• Emergency child-care assistance: Ensure that child-care operators continue to be reimbursed under the CCBG at their average attendance level as of Feb. 1.
• Suspend work requirements for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
