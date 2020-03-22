Dixie Electric Power Association continues to monitor the COVID-19 guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has already implemented proactive measures to assist co-op members during this time.
Drive-through windows at all three locations will remain open while the lobbies will be closed as of Monday, March 23. This was done in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines, making the health and well-being of our members and employees a priority.
Dixie Electric encourages its members to make payments or conduct other business by using the SmartHub mobile app, visiting dixieepa.com or by phone. Any current or future Dixie Electric member who needs to start or stop service can call (601) 425-2535 to handle those needs over the phone or make an appointment.
SmartHub is a free app available in the App Store and Android Marketplace. Join discussions on social media by liking Dixie Electric on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Dixie Electric Power Association serves 39,000 accounts in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Jones, Jasper, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington and Clarke counties.
